CHURCHES COLUM: The tables are turning and we welcome others' prayers

Join people worldwide on March 4 for the World Day of Prayer

Once, when I asked my three-year-old grandson if he would like a drink, he solemnly said: “Yes please, and you make yourself a nice cup of coffee, darling”!

He sounded older than me! But now I am old enough to need help from my children and grandchildren, the tables are being turned.

Every year, on the first Friday in March, at the World Day of Prayer, we join other caring folk in many countries throughout the world to learn about – and pray especially for – just one particular, different country and its people, all precious to God.

We learn of their joys and concerns. Last year, for instance, the focus was on Vanuatu. It is (like us) an island nation, but on the opposite side of the globe, east of Australia.

It is very beautiful and grows wonderful tropical fruit. But it is also vulnerable to tsunamis, hurricanes, rising sea levels and, like nearby Tonga recently, undersea volcanic activity.

The people of Vanuatu had prepared the information and the service for us all to use.

This year Vanuatu and many other nations, rich and poor, near and far, large and small, hot or cold will be joining on March 4 to pray for... us!

So the tables are turned!

Thinking about it for a moment, we realise how much we need their prayers.

Do we even pray enough for our ourselves, our land and people, our government, the society our children are growing up in? And our international affairs?

As I write there is obviously a threatening situation in Europe.

So, do join us next Friday, March 4, at 2pm at Holy Trinity Church, at the top of town, with folk from many local churches (or none).