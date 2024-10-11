John Slinger, MP Column: Setting up and starting off as your new MP serving Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the first of my regular monthly columns I share my personal reflections on my work as your MP, both in Westminster and back home in Rugby.

As a new MP, I’m frequently asked how I’m getting on. “Busy,” I say, and sometimes, “tired.” “Good busy or good tired?” is often the follow-up question. The answer I always give is “Good busy.”

It sums up my first three months as Rugby’s new MP. It’s been a wonderful experience, although completely exhausting...a real rollercoaster, but one that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed.

So much has happened since election night. To say I’ve been on a steep learning curve would be an understatement. I’ve had to learn and master so many new skills. On any one day, I’ve been a public speaker, a team leader, a motivator, a policy expert, a researcher, a chair of public meetings, a super-efficient administrator, a counsellor, and a campaigner. And that’s just the public-facing side to the role of being an MP. I’ve also set up two new offices (one in Rugby and one in London).

Just two days after the election I was handed a laptop and a bundle of “How To” guides. There was some friendly help on offer, but I was essentially left to it. So, in addition to working out the House of Commons’ rather peculiar processes, procedures, rules, and customs, I’ve built a new staff team from scratch and found new office space in central Rugby.

Three months in, I’m now beginning to feel on top of everything. My team is now in place and everything seems to be taking shape.

I’m now holding more surgeries and taking up more casework. I’m also visiting more schools, businesses, and community organisations. These allow me to learn more about how individuals and groups overcome the challenges they face and how I, as their MP, can help champion their causes.

At times, I’ve had to step outside my comfort zone to work out how to overcome new tasks and challenges and find new ways to achieve things. But now, along with my team, I’m all set up and ready to serve Rugby effectively and promote the town and the community in Parliament, using my voice and my office to help tackle the problems faced by individuals and the wider community.

Since being elected it’s been an exciting and exhilarating time. There have been surreal moments (coming back to my office on a high after speaking in the House of Commons to spending half an hour grappling with the printer is one example that springs to mind), but representing the people of Rugby is a massive honour. It humbles me and fills me with an enormous sense of pride.

I’m constantly struck by Rugby people’s enthusiasm and endeavour to improve our town and the prospects of everyone who live there. By listening to everyone and working tirelessly with the whole community I can harness this positive spirit to help make Rugby a better place for everyone. That’s the challenge I face. It’s one I take on readily and with relish. And if it tires me out every day, I really don’t mind. It’s a privilege to serve.