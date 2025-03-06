John Slinger’s MP Column for Rugby: A week in the life of your MP

Many people, understandably, don't realise what MPs do, so I wanted to share what an average week looks like. There are moments of glamour, but it is often the unseen work that is most effective and delivers real benefits for people of this constituency.

What follows is an accurate account of the week from 22nd February to 2nd March 2025, detailing my work in Westminster and Rugby, and how my team assists you.

Weekend

As I do most weeks, I spoke to residents by knocking their doors. We were in central Rugby and Hillmorton on Saturday, and Long Lawford on Sunday. These conversations are helpful for hearing from those who may not usually reach out, to listen to people’s views – positive and critical, and for picking up casework.

On Sunday evening, I had the privilege of attending a service of Remembrance and Hope for Ukraine at St Andrew’s Church. It was great to see our community come together in solidarity. I caught up with local Ukrainians who raised concerns, which I noted for my team to follow up on.

Monday

I welcomed a work experience student to the office, showing her the ins and outs of how we operate. I asked her to design the poster for my upcoming ‘Pitch Your Policy’ event for young people - I was impressed by her creativity!

While travelling to Westminster later in the day, my team emailed ministers directly regarding the concerns raised by local Ukrainians. Later, I caught up with the Rail Minister, Peter Hendy, to discuss the performance—or lack thereof—of Avanti West Coast, which I know frustrates many of you.

Attending a service of Remembrance and Hope for Ukraine at St Andrew’s Church, Rugby.

That evening, I spoke in the House of Commons, highlighting the bravery of Ukrainian forces on the third anniversary of the invasion. The day finished after 10:00pm answering emails in my Parliamentary office.

Tuesday

At 9:00am I tabled a question to the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government about social housing provision.

My morning was filled with several meetings including a roundtable discussion on the National Curriculum and Assessment review where I stressed the importance of creative arts in schools.

John Slinger MP meeting Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, and other MPs.

After a quick lunch, I met with a minister to raise Rugby College’s concern about how it can compete with private sector salaries to recruit teachers with vocational training. This is so important as they can pass on skills to the next generation.

That afternoon, the Prime Minister made a historic announcement increasing defence spending. In the House of Commons, I commended his leadership on this issue. I also met with music industry representatives including the former lead singer of a band I liked in the 90s to discuss the threat of AI to the creative sector – something I know many of you have emailed me about!

The day ended once again at 10 pm, catching up on emails and talking to local councillors about local issues affecting people in Rugby.

Wednesday

I voted to support the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (Transfer of Functions etc) Bill [Lords]: Second reading – a not very catchy title to a bill that lays the groundwork for Skills England, the national body that will fill skills shortages.

Wednesday is always lively with Prime Minister’s Questions, bringing a buzz to Westminster.

The day included committee meetings and a brief chat with the Defence Secretary to discuss the increased defence budget.

Between votes, I worked on my speech for Thursday’s debate on Ukraine’s invasion, a key theme this week. I have complete confidence in Keir Starmer’s leadership and his stance on global security, and I know that he will be standup for what is right for the UK, Ukraine and the wider world.

Thursday

After many drafts and much scribbling my speech is ready to go.

Meanwhile, my team sent letters to residents on an estate struggling to get their developers to fix problems and deliver promises. I continue pressing Taylor Wimpey to fix the broken streetlights—small but important improvements for community safety.

I then went to take part in the Ukraine debate. I spoke about upholding international values and standing by Ukraine when others seek to appease Russia – although as proof that it’s important to be adaptable, I had to cut my speech from four to two minutes as time ran out in the debate.

Friday

Parliament doesn't normally sit on Fridays, so I was back in Rugby.

The day started with constituency work, including administrative tasks. I fitted in an interview with Times Radio about my involvement with the ‘fit for office’ campaign which sees MPs compete to boost and promote physical wellbeing. I also promoted my upcoming London marathon where I am raising money for local charity, Back-and-Forth Men’s Mental Health. Following this, I held an advice surgery where constituents raised important concerns which I will try to help resolve for them.

In the evening, I attended Rugby Art Gallery and Musuem’s latest exhibition - Beyond the Canvas - well worth a look!

Saturday

I attended the West Midlands Regional Labour Party conference in Coventry on Saturday - a great opportunity to share ideas and collaborate with colleagues.

Finally, I had the chance to spend time with my family although, with that marathon fast approaching, I squeezed in a training run.

It was a busy week. And next week looks even busier! But that’s the life of an MP. I’m proud to serve Rugby and everyone who lives here. Please don't hesitate to get in touch!