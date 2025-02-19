Keeping raising your issues, businesses urged

Larry Coltman, chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s South Warwickshire Local Business Forum, believes it is important for firms in the region to keep making their voices heard.

I was pleased to host our first Local Business Forum of 2025 at Stratford-upon-Avon College and it was pleasing to see such a strong turnout of businesspeople who wanted to come to discuss the regional economy and any issues they are facing.

The Chamber holds a whole range of events including some fantastic networking opportunities – such as the hugely popular session at Stratford Butterfly Farm recently, that drew businesses from all over the county.

Our Local Business Forum is also a chance to network, but it goes much deeper than that.

It is one of the best opportunities we have as a Chamber to hear from companies of all sizes and sectors on how they are feeling, what issues they are facing and where the Chamber’s collective voice might be able to help.

We conduct surveys too that gets a general view of the sentiment in the region and, once again, our most recent Quarterly Economic Survey showed that our region is in more confident mood than much of the rest of the country.

That said, like everywhere else, confidence has taken a bit of a dip in the past few months and our forum helps to add a bit of colour to the numbers and gives us a chance to hear the real, everyday concerns that companies have.

It’s no surprise that the rise in National Insurance and the general cost in doing business was one of the biggest issues raised by those around the table, but there are other, local issues that also came through – such as suitable housing for those who work in our thriving hospitality sector to live.

The Government has vowed to build, build, build and to make it easier to get on with new developments but it’s absolutely crucial for Stratford and the surrounding borough that new homes are built alongside suitable infrastructure and that they meet the needs of the people who so badly require them.

The forum also gave businesspeople the chance to feed into a new manifesto being launched by the Chamber to help us focus on several key issues when we are speaking to decision-makers over the coming months and years.

The Chamber will be holding similar sessions across the wider county and in Coventry too, to really make sure it has a clear picture of the biggest issues business want to focus on.

That’s why it is so vital that firms speak up on issues so that we can ensure we are representing the broadest cross-section of businesses possible.

Finally, I would like to say good luck to all of those who have been shortlisted for the Chamber’s inaugural Business & Community Awards and I’d urge everyone – whether you are in the running or not – to book their place at what promises to be a fantastic event.