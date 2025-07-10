Rugby MP John Slinger's column: Reflections on Labour's first 12 months in power

John Slinger MP speaking in Parliament.

Rugby MP John Slinger reflects on the progress, challenges, and the road ahead after Labour’s first year back in Government.

July 4th, 2024, saw the arrival of something new: the first Labour government in 14 years. The general election was the opportunity for our country to have a new approach focused on change, renewal and rebuilding after years of neglect.

The economy was stagnant and public services broken. It is true that difficult decisions had to be taken to stabilise the economy. However, because of these, the Chancellor has been able to spend money on improving the public services we all rely on, with, for example, a 3% above-inflation real-terms increase in spending for the NHS each year.

But it's not just about money; it's about making the long-term reforms needed to unlock our country's potential. This means challenging vested interests, fixing broken markets and being bold.

We've launched major reforms across the country - from a 10-year national infrastructure plan and the first industrial strategy in years, to sweeping changes in the planning system. Last week, we unveiled a 10-year Health Plan, shaped by the biggest NHS consultation in history, including an event we held in Rugby.

We’ve created GB Energy to drive the green transition and unlock high-skilled jobs in places like Rugby, supported by companies such as GE Vernova. We're reforming skills, building 1.5 million homes, strengthening renters’ rights, and delivering the biggest boost to employment rights and wages in a generation. We're also taking back control of the railways, giving communities more say over bus services, and cracking down on polluting water companies with new criminal penalties for executives in extreme cases.

The government is delivering real progress. Free School Meals have been expanded to half a million children, lifting 100,000 out of poverty, and the first 750 Free Breakfast Clubs are now open - including two in our constituency. We promised 2 million extra NHS appointments and delivered 4 million, with waiting lists now at a two-year low. Since October, over 1,500 new GPs have been recruited across the country. Since last July the economy has 384,000 more jobs. The government secured trade deals with the US, EU, and India – many said it wasn’t possible, but we achieved it. We’ve restored business confidence to a 9-year high and the economy was the fastest growing in the G7 in the first quarter of this year. Momentum is building to achieve the change that people voted for.

As well as supporting the government's bold and positive changes, which will help improve lives here, I have been active locally, achieving some significant results for people here in the constituency:

Been accessible : Held many advice surgeries around the whole constituency to listen to people and give my perspective, whatever the issue, as well as having worked hard with my team to help many hundreds of constituents with their problems

: Held many advice surgeries around the whole constituency to listen to people and give my perspective, whatever the issue, as well as having worked hard with my team to help many hundreds of constituents with their problems Fought for better healthcare : Campaigned for a doctor-led urgent treatment centre at the Hospital of St Cross, including raising this issue with the Health Secretary and Prime Minister in the House of Commons and bringing campaigners, medical professionals and councillors together with local NHS leaders

: Campaigned for a doctor-led urgent treatment centre at the Hospital of St Cross, including raising this issue with the Health Secretary and Prime Minister in the House of Commons and bringing campaigners, medical professionals and councillors together with local NHS leaders Stood with residents : Campaigned for them locally and nationally in their hour of need, for example recently helping secure £850,000 investment by Severn Trent Water to fix the water pipe infrastructure in parts of Brownsover, or visiting Wolston and engaging residents and the Environment Agency over recent flooding

: Campaigned for them locally and nationally in their hour of need, for example recently helping secure £850,000 investment by Severn Trent Water to fix the water pipe infrastructure in parts of Brownsover, or visiting Wolston and engaging residents and the Environment Agency over recent flooding Empowered young voices : Held a "Pitch Your Policy" event and brought the winning policy to parliament, using young people's ideas in debates with ministers, such as on music education this last week

: Held a "Pitch Your Policy" event and brought the winning policy to parliament, using young people's ideas in debates with ministers, such as on music education this last week Backed business : Engaged with businesses large and small and business organisations, making the case for better uptake of technology such as automation, by holding a parliamentary debate on this topic.

: Engaged with businesses large and small and business organisations, making the case for better uptake of technology such as automation, by holding a parliamentary debate on this topic. Connected with community: Carried out many visits to schools, businesses, charities and clubs throughout the constituency and used these visits to inform my activities as an MP locally and in Westminster such as mental health, road safety and gambling harm.

Since becoming your MP, I’ve raised local concerns in Parliament and held ministers to account on national issues. It’s been a steep learning curve, but a real privilege to serve our community and work to deliver real benefits for Rugby, Bulkington, and the villages.

Like any new government, there have been challenges, but the commitment I see from ministers to improve lives and fix the broken foundations we inherited is clear. The focus remains on taking tough, long-term decisions to build a fairer, stronger country for all.

As I reflect on this anniversary, I know that while much has been achieved, there is still a huge amount to do. We always said that the extent of the challenges we inherited would require a decade of renewal.

My mantra as a candidate was "Together We Can" and my approach to politics as an MP remains to work together in a spirit of partnership with all who want to improve our community and country in the years ahead.

I also believe we need a ‘responsibility revolution’ in which the government, organisations, businesses and yes, individuals, play their part in contributing not just to their own lives, but those of the wider community.

Nationally, I'll continue to champion the interests of towns such as Rugby, so that their concerns are not overlooked and their specific needs are met. I'll continue to champion the creative arts within education and our communities. I'll also do all I can to give a voice for the younger generation and work for a shift of focus and for more resources for their interests.

I look forward to working with you in the years to come.