Thankyou for your support for St Paul's coffee morning
St Paul's Church (by the racecourse) Warwick would like to say a big thank you to all those who supported our Christmas Coffee Morning for charity held on Saturday 18th November and everyone who helped on the day.
It was a huge success, raising a total of £583.65 and the RNLI stall achieved £108 in sales.
The £583.65 will be shared between the Warwickshire Air Ambulance, the Disasters Emergency Committee and the church.
Thankyou to the Leamington Spa courier for printing our article about the event - I am sure it helped.