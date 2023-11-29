Register
Thankyou for your support for St Paul's coffee morning

St Paul's Church (by the racecourse) Warwick would like to say a big thank you to all those who supported our Christmas Coffee Morning for charity held on Saturday 18th November and everyone who helped on the day.
By Patricia Ann Kibbler
Published 29th Nov 2023
It was a huge success, raising a total of £583.65 and the RNLI stall achieved £108 in sales.

The £583.65 will be shared between the Warwickshire Air Ambulance, the Disasters Emergency Committee and the church.

Thankyou to the Leamington Spa courier for printing our article about the event - I am sure it helped.

