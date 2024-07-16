Warwickshire-based construction leader says new Government is making the 'right noises'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading construction figure says the new Government is making ‘all the right noises’ when it comes to delivering on the five Ps that will provide the building blocks for economic growth.Julie White, the managing director of D-Drill & Sawing – which has offices right across the UK including its headquarters in Shilton, near Coventry – and the chair of industry body Build UK as well as the Drilling & Sawing Association, said the sector would play a fundamental role in delivering the economic growth promised by the new Prime Minister and Chancellor.

Julie says the Government must strike up a partnership with construction and help it to overcome a series of barriers to growth that include a consistent pipeline, planning and places to live, procurement, performance and people.

The five Ps were set out at a recent meeting of Build UK, which is the leading representative organisation for the UK construction industry.

It brings together clients, main contractors and trade associations representing a wide range of specialist contractors, and other organisations committed to industry collaboration to promote the value of construction and drive change that strengthens the sector.

Julie said: “The construction industry is vital to economic growth and in delivering the housing, infrastructure and improvements to the built environment that everyone wants to see. For every £1 invested in construction, £2.92 is returned to the UK economy, which shows the part we can play in getting the economy moving.

“There were some very positive noises from Sir Kier Starmer and his Government prior to the election on how they want to get the UK building and those have continued since the vote – with major reforms announced on planning already.

“At the most recent Build UK forum we discussed some of the barriers to growth and the solutions.

“Firstly, we need a clear and consistent pipeline. If the industry knows what is planned for the next five to ten years we can invest in the technology and the skills we need to deliver that. Improved infrastructure is crucial for economic growth and it also provides a boost to the construction industry.

“Much has also been made of the promises to deliver more houses and speed up the planning process, which is something the whole of the industry has been crying out for over many years. If the new Government can deliver on this – as it has already begun to map out – it will be a real driver for the economy.

“As an SME specialist contractor, providing diamond drilling and concrete sawing services across the whole of the country, I know first-hand that there need to be improvements when it comes to procurement.

“We want the Government to implement the Construction Playbook consistently, which sets out the key guidance on how public sector works projects and programmes are assessed, procured and delivered. This will provide consistency for the industry. The Government must also continue the reform of prompt payment legislation and ensure Departments are adhering to it or risk smaller businesses, particularly, running out of cash.

“As an industry, we continue to drive standards in performance and it’s important that the Government backs this with clear regulation and makes sure that standards are applied consistently.

“And, finally, on people, there is no doubt that we need to bring in tens of thousands of new recruits each year to meet the demand on the industry and, therefore, its crucial that we see the necessary investment in the development of people from education into employment and throughout their careers.

“Ultimately, we want stability and predictability so that we can plan. Construction has a fundamental role to play in economic growth and the drive towards net zero so its vitally important that this is a two-way conversation with the new Government and we’d like to see this relationship ‘owned’ by an individual within the Treasury to be accountable for its delivery.

“The Government has promised change and the construction industry is ready to be a partner to deliver it.”