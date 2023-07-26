Orbit Homes to deliver 100 affordable properties at brand-new Warwickshire development

Orbit Homes will be delivering 100 affordable properties at a brand-new development in the village of Fenny Compton, Warwickshire.

Compton Locks will offer 100% affordable properties comprising 100 new homes. A choice of two and three-bedroom houses will be available.

The development will feature Orbit Homes’ sector-leading house designs, which have been matched against the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident’s (RoSPA) Safer by Design framework and British Standard 5395-1 stairs to reduce the risk of falls.

The shared ownership homes at Compton Locks will also include a very high specification, which offers all customers as standard:

· Induction hobs to reduce the risk of burns

· Lockable cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom to improve safety

· Recycling bins fitted as standard

· Four-piece bathrooms in many house types for flexibility and future proofing homes

· Electric vehicle charging points where possible

· USB and data points in all homes

· Carpet and Amtico flooring throughout

· Fitted wardrobes in the main bedroom

The first properties are expected be completed in September 2023, with construction finishing around June 2025.

Andrew McDermott, Regional Managing Director for Orbit Homes, said: “We are delighted to launch our brand-new development – Compton Locks. This exciting collection of two and three-bedroom homes are located in the small village of Fenny Compton, just nine miles from Banbury train station with excellent transport links to Oxford, Reading and Birmingham.

“These contemporary shared ownership homes feature our all-inclusive specification, which offers customers so many essential finishes included as standard, making Orbit Homes the ideal choice for first-time buyers, young couples, growing families and downsizers alike. This 100% affordable scheme launched earlier this month, so register your interest now to avoid disappointment!”

Fenny Compton offers a nursery, primary school, doctors’ surgery, and convenience store, along with a choice of two local pubs. The market town of Southam is located a short drive to the north, and is home to a secondary school, leisure centre and swimming pool, along with a variety of independent shops and services.

Compton Locks has excellent transport links, the nearby A423 provides a direct route north to Southam and the city of Coventry, and south to Banbury. It also connects to the M40, which carves an uninterrupted line between Birmingham and London. Banbury train station is just 9 miles away, offering regular services to London, Birmingham, Oxford, and Reading.

