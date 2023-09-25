Parkinson’s UK’s Stratford-upon-Avon group issues urgent appeal for volunteers

Parkinson’s UK’s Stratford-upon-Avon group has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers as the group faces closure.

The branch has been running for 39 years and many people from the local community living with Parkinson’s regularly attend, but it could be forced to shut as current volunteers step away from their volunteering roles.

The branch, which meets in Stratford-upon-Avon, is looking for a chair and committee members to keep the group operating.

These are flexible roles with a big impact. The volunteers will ensure people with Parkinson’s who live locally can access activities that make a real difference to them.

These roles are responsible for managing the finances and coordinating branch activities.

Emma, Parkinson, Network Volunteering Manager, Parkinson’s UK said:

“Activities provided by local groups are a lifeline for people in the area who are living with Parkinson’s, but unless new volunteers step forward people could be left without the support they need.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the group - because with your support we really can change lives.”

Carole Longden, Branch Chair and volunteer for nearly 16 years said:

“For nearly four decades, this group has offered support to the Parkinson’s community in the area.

"We desperately need new volunteers who can help coordinate our activities, and without a chair and several volunteers, the branch will have to close, which will be a tragic loss to those affected by Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Parkinson's UK is here for everyone affected by the condition. It funds research into the most promising treatments, and fights for fair treatment and better services

There are around 365 Parkinson's UK local groups throughout the UK, which are run by volunteers who are trained and supported by Parkinson's UK staff.

Visit parkinsons.org.uk for more information about Parkinson’s UK support groups.