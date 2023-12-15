Pedestrian dies after collision with lorry on motorway in Warwickshire

It happened yesterday (Thursday) on the M6

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident, between junctions 4 and 3 (southbound), at 5.37pm yesterday (Thursday) and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a lorry on the M6 in Warwickshire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.