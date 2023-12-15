Pedestrian dies after collision with lorry on motorway in Warwickshire
A pedestrian has died after a collision with a lorry on the M6 in Warwickshire.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident, between junctions 4 and 3 (southbound), at 5.37pm yesterday (Thursday) and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian.
“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.
“The lorry driver was uninjured in the incident.”