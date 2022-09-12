Pedestrian fighting for his life after being hit by suspected drug driver in Leamington

A pedestrian is fighting for his life after being hit by a suspected drug driver in Leamington.

Passers-by rushed to help and covered the man in blankets after the collision on Leamington’s High Street (close to the junction with Court Street) at around 6pm on Friday September 9.

The driver of the car, a man from Leicester, was arrested at the scene after he failed a roadside drugs test – and he has since been released under investigation.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police said: “Emergency services responded to a report of the pedestrian lying in the road and, on arrival, found members of the public were covering him in blankets to keep him warm.

“The man was taken to UHCW with a life-threatening head injury and as of this morning, September 12, he remains in a serious condition in hospital. His next of kin has been informed.”