Pedestrian in his 80s suffers serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in south Warwickshire​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a serious collision in Stratford yesterday (Friday June 9).
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a serious collision in Stratford yesterday (Friday June 9).

A pedestrian in his 80s suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a lorry in south Warwickshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a serious collision in Stratford yesterday (Friday June 9).

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 10.15am, a lorry was in collision with a pedestrian on the A422 Alcester Road, outside Double Tree Hilton Hotel.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is currently receiving treatment.

"Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.

"Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident. "Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or visit warwickshire.police.uk and quote incident number 116 of 9 June 2023."

