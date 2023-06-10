Pedestrian in his 80s suffers serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in south Warwickshire​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a serious collision in Stratford yesterday (Friday June 9).

A pedestrian in his 80s suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a lorry in south Warwickshire.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 10.15am, a lorry was in collision with a pedestrian on the A422 Alcester Road, outside Double Tree Hilton Hotel.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is currently receiving treatment.

"Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.