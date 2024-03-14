101st birthday celebrations for local care home resident

Before coming to Overslade House Care Home where Edna is enjoying a new chapter of her life, Edna was born 7th March 1923 and raised in Coventry. Edna met and married Ronald who was in the RAF and was drafted out to the Middle East while they were married. Edna and Ronald led a colourful life and were married for 65 years. Edna loved to go dancing with Ronald at Courtaulds Social Club in Coventry. During the war Edna made the covers for the aircraft, when aircraft were made of wood with canvas covers, this progressed to making the camouflage covers and then onto making car seat covers after the war. Edna was an excellent seamstress and made many clothes for her children and her friends’ children. During the War Edna had a tale to tell of how parachutists landed near the Rialto in Radford formerly a Cinema in Coventry, Polish soldiers rushed out but unfortunately the parachutists were all instantly wiped out by landmines.