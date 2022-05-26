109-year-old Leamington man - who is one of the world's oldest men - has been selected to be a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Leamington care home resident John Farringdon, 109, has been selected as a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture submitted.

A Leamington care home resident who is one of the world’s oldest men has been chosen to be a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

One hundred and nine-year-old John Farringdon, who lives at Cubbington Mill Care Home was 17 years old when the first Commonwealth Games was held in 1930.

John, his fellow residents and staff at the care home are buzzing after hearing the news and on John receiving his official Birmingham 2022 Baton Bearer uniform.

Leamington care home resident John Farringdon, 109, has been selected as a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. He is pictured with the home’s general assistant, Laura Renalson who will accompany him on his leg of the journey. Picture submitted.

A spokeswoman for the care home has said: “We think he’s absolutely amazing and couldn’t be more proud of him and will be cheering him along every step of his relay leg.

"He’s a star.”

John is expected to carry the baton on the Kenilworth leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay, which marks the start of the games – an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

Leamington will host the bowls and parabowls competitions for the event while Warwick will host part of the cycling races.

John was born in Enfield in 1913.

Aged 16 he got a job in Upper Thames Street, London, as an apprentice repairing typewriters.

He travelled all over London repairing typewriters before getting a job at Ford in Dagenham in 1934 as a typewriter mechanic.