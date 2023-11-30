110-year-old Cubbington care home resident meets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
110-year-old Cubbington care home resident John Farringdon has had his birthday wish granted by visiting Parliament and meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street.
On his last birthday at Cubbington Mill Care Home, John told Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright that he would love the opportunity to visit Parliament so Sir Jeremy made his wish come true.
Yesterday (Wednesday November 29), John travelled to London with Cubbington Mill’s general manager Laura Russell and the home’s admin assistant Laura Renalson.
They arrived at Parliament via a private entrance surrounded by six armed police guards and were taken to meet The Speaker of The House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Then it was time for Prime Minister’s Questions where Sir Jeremy and the Prime Minister both mentioned John and Cubbington Mill.
After they had lunch at the House of Commons before they headed to 10 Downing Street.
At Number 10 John was given a tour and then shown into the Cabinet Office where he met Rishi Sunak and had some photos taken.
John said: “John said: “I was absolutely speechless.
"I cannot believe that I not only got to go to Parliament, which has always been an ambition,
but that I got to go to Prime Minister’s Questions and that I got a mention.
"I was amazed.
"Then getting to go to Number 10 and meeting the Prime Minister was beyond my wildest dreams.
"It was honestly been one of the best days of my life.
"I am so so grateful to everyone who made it happen.
"I feel so blessed.”
Laura Russel added: “I can honestly say that John had the most wonderful day, he absolutely loved his trip to Parliament where he was treated like royalty.
"Meeting the Prime Minister at Downing Street was the most fantastic experience, we are so grateful to Jeremy for making it all possible.
"It has been a day he will treasure forever.”