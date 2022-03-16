Here is a selection of photos taken in two of Leamington's most picturesque parks earlier this week.

Our photographer Mike Baker visited Jephson Gardens and captured these pictures to lift your spirits and to show you that spring is on its way.

The weather forecast for Leamington next week is sunny with temperatures rising up to about 16 degrees.

1. 12 beautiful photos of Leamington parks that will lift your spirits - and show you that spring is arriving Our photographer visited Jephson Gardens to take photos which will lift your spirits and show that spring is arriving. Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

