12 beautiful photos of Leamington parks that will lift your spirits - and show you that spring is arriving

Our photographer Mike Baker visited Jephson Gardens and The Pump Room Gardens in Leamington town centre earlier in the week

By Oliver Williams
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:10 pm

Here is a selection of photos taken in two of Leamington's most picturesque parks earlier this week.

Our photographer Mike Baker visited Jephson Gardens and captured these pictures to lift your spirits and to show you that spring is on its way.

The weather forecast for Leamington next week is sunny with temperatures rising up to about 16 degrees.

Photo: Mike Baker

Photo: Mike Baker

Photo: Mike Baker

Photo: Mike Baker

