16 photos in Warwick that will lift your spirits - and show that spring is arriving

There are few better ways to lift the spirits than a walk around the parks in Warwick as spring approaches.
Our photographer Mike Baker took his camera to Priory Park and St Nicholas Park to capture these images.
For those unable to get there, sit back and enjoy these photos of two of Warwick's parks. I think we can all agree that we are lucky to have it on our doorsteps.
1. Spring is arriving in St Nicholas Park in Warwick
Photo: Photo by Mike Baker
2. Spring is arriving in St Nicholas Park in Warwick
Photo: Photo by Mike Baker
3. Spring is arriving in St Nicholas Park in Warwick
Photo: Photo by Mike Baker
4. Spring is arriving in St Nicholas Park in Warwick
Photo: Photo by Mike Baker