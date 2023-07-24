Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

95-year-old resident at retirement home between Warwick and Leamington gets 'opportunity of a lifetime'

Ever since he attended his first Coventry City match in 1936 at the age of nine, Mac has remained a loyal fan.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:03 BST

A 95-year-old resident at retirement home between Warwick and Leamington recently had the 'opportunity of a lifetime’ at Coventry City Football Club.

Mac M. Muckley, who lives at Austin Heath Retirement Village is a long-time supporter of Coventry City Football Club.

Ever since he attended his first Coventry City match in 1936 at the age of nine, witnessing their victory over Torquay United, Mac has remained a loyal fan.

Most Popular
Mac M. Muckley, 95, a resident of Austin Heath Retirement Village and a long-time supporter of Coventry City Football Club, recently had the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to XL Motors and the kind efforts of Marie Edmunds, Wellbeing Navigator at Austin Heath. Photo suppliedMac M. Muckley, 95, a resident of Austin Heath Retirement Village and a long-time supporter of Coventry City Football Club, recently had the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to XL Motors and the kind efforts of Marie Edmunds, Wellbeing Navigator at Austin Heath. Photo supplied
Mac M. Muckley, 95, a resident of Austin Heath Retirement Village and a long-time supporter of Coventry City Football Club, recently had the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to XL Motors and the kind efforts of Marie Edmunds, Wellbeing Navigator at Austin Heath. Photo supplied

However, as time went on, he was finding it harder and harder to get to matches due to his mobility.

Thanks to the invitation extended by XL Motors, a sponsor of the club, Mac was invited to join their guests in the Platinum Hospitality Suite for the team’s match against Hull City.

The day started with a former Coventry City footballer serving as the Master of Ceremonies, introducing Mac as the oldest supporter present that day.

As the match got underway, Mac enjoyed a prime view of the pitch from his reserved seats just outside the hospitality suite.

Mac M. Muckley with Marie Edmunds, well-being navigator at Austin Heath. Photo suppliedMac M. Muckley with Marie Edmunds, well-being navigator at Austin Heath. Photo supplied
Mac M. Muckley with Marie Edmunds, well-being navigator at Austin Heath. Photo supplied

Unfortunately, the match ended with a 1-1 draw, but Mac remained happy with his experience.

Following the final whistle, Mac had also met various dignitaries, including the chairman and owner of the club.

He also had the honour of personally congratulating Gustavo Hamer, the man of the match.

Speaking about the day, Mac said: “It was a wonderful day, and I have to thank XL Motors and Marie for giving me an unforgettable experience.

"What a way to see a football match, it was magical.”

Related topics:Coventry CityWarwickLeamingtonHull City