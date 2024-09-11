96 not out for Leonard - Rugby cricket fan gets a lovely surprise at Warwickshire County Cricket Club

A cricket fan from Rugby who is closing in on his own century got a lovely surprise from one of his heroes at Warwickshire County Cricket Club, a ground that has become a second home to him.

At the age of 96, Leonard Hall is one of the club's oldest and most loyal fans, having been a member at Edgbaston for more than half a century.

So a surprise meeting was arranged with Warwickshire County Cricket Club president Dennis Amiss - former Warwickshire and England opening batsman - who presented him with a "Leonard 96" Warwickshire shirt.

The informal presentation took place before play on the second day of the county game against Kent on August 30.

Leonard Hall with his '96' shirt (photo: Darren Quinton/Touchstone Visuals).

Leonard has been a regular at Edgbaston since the 1950s – he saw Warwickshire lift only their second County Championship in 1951 – and a club member for more than half a century.

The former draughtsman remains a familiar face in the David Heath lounge and loves his cricket, and Edgbaston, as much now as ever.

“Why is Edgbaston so special? It’s a beautiful place, everyone is so friendly,” said Leonard who attends games with his son Russell.

“My wife use to come with me. She’s 93 now, we’ve been married for more than 70 years, but she can’t get around as easily now so I come with my son.

Dennis Amiss presents a 96 Leonard Bears shirt to Leonard Hall (photo: Darren Quinton/Touchstone Visuals).

“I’ve lovely memories here, of the cricket and of the friends I used to sit and talk with who are no longer with us.

“It was a lovely surprise to meet Dennis. I wondered why we were coming to the game early! I’m quite overwhelmed by it. And now I’ve got my own shirt. It’ll keep my knees warm.”

Leonard was born in Willoughby in 1928 and has spent most of his 96 years in Rugby, working as a draughtsman for many years in Rugby with Associated Electrical Industries.

He cites members of the club’s 1951 County Championship winning side as among his favourite to watch over the years, including Eric Hollies and Captain Tom Dollery.

After presenting Leonard with his own “Leonard 96” Warwickshire County Championship shirt, Mr Amiss spent time with him talking Bears players of the past.

"We hope to see you at Edgbaston for years to come Leonard, " said the club.