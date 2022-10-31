Children at Oakfield Primary Academy took part in a nationwide attempt to break the record for the most children - 20,000 across the country - completing a colour run at the same time, as part of the Reach2 Academy's 10th anniversary.

For this record, the children ran laps while having powdered paint thrown at them by staff and parents.

Executive head Leah Adams said: “To come together with all the other schools in Reach2 to celebrate our ten year anniversary was an honour and a pleasure – even if I did have a green neck for a week!”

Sara Nealon, head of school, added: “The colour run was the most glorious afternoon of unity for our children and parents to come together – we had so much fun.”

One pupil said: “That was the best day ever! No Friday will every top this one!”

