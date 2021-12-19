A dream before Christmas: our review of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at Warwick Arts Centre

The Christmas period should never just be about one day for anybody - especially excited children and their parents .

For those of us lucky or organised enough to have some free time before this coming Saturday (December 25), and who also have children who will be at home in that time too, the Warwick Arts Centre is staging a wonderful show for the next few days only.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas Show combine's four works - Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, Dream Snow and, the main attraction, The Very Hungry Caterpillar by the spellbinding author and illustrator of children's books Eric Carle, who sadly died in May this year leaving a legacy of timeless tales.

A four-strong team of talented performing puppeteers and narrators do Eric proud by bringing delight to children with this show in the same way his works did for decades and will continue to do so for much longer still.

It's cute, it's magical and you will love that it makes your child smile as if they've just woken up to presents on Christmas Day.

It's short and sweet - of a perfect length to eat up a bit of time on a day when your child is not at nursery or are of an early primary school age and are on their Chirstmas holiday.

And, with its overall charm, it's heartwarming in a way that can make this time of the year really special.

Performances are taking place at the arts centre on mornings and early afternoons up to and including Christmas Eve.

For more information and tickets visit warwickartscentre.co.uk, call 024 7652 4524 or email [email protected]

