Yesterday (Sunday November 10), townspeople came together to mark Remembrance Sunday at St Margaret’s Church War Memorial.

The Rev Ben Cook led the service at the memorial where dignitaries including town councillors, Scout and Guide Associations and members of the public remembered the fallen from all wars.

Later a short service was held at the Gary O’Donnell Memorial to remember the Whitnash bomb disposal expert, who died in Afghanistan in 2008.

On Armistice Day today, Monday November 11, at 11am, 20 youngsters from Puddle Ducks Nursery in Milverton attended the ceremony at the war memorial in Leamington town centre while Whitnash Councillor Adrian Barton led the service.

On Saturday, (November 9), the Warwick District Remembers - concert and drum head Service event took place at The Royal Spa Centre in remembering 110 years since the outbreak of The First World War, 80 Years since D-Day and 200 Years of the RNLI.

