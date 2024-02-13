This Valentine’s we’re passionate about showing a howl lotta love for these pooches at Dogs Trust Kenilworth who are in need of a new furever home.

Here are ten of the dogs which the charity’s centre in Honiley is currently caring for with details about them in the captions.

For more information about the charity and the dogs it has which are in need or rehoming visit the website www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth

1 . Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024 Ben, aged 9, is a Jack Russell terrier. Ben needs a home with no other pets or children. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/1180152 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

2 . Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024 Greyhound Charlie G turns 13 on Valentine's Day. He needs a home with no other pets or children and needs ongoing medical care. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/greyhound/1128915 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

3 . Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024 Eight-year-old Doberman Jake needs a home with no other pets or children. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/dobermann/1224275 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth