Big Buddy, a two year old cross breed currently being cared for by Dogs Trust Kenilworth, is on a mission to prove that bigger really is better this Valentine's Day. Buddy arrived at Dogs Trust Kenilworth in August 2022 and has been searching for his "furever" home ever since. Despite his size, Buddy is a sweet and sensitive boy who has sadly experienced lots of change so far in his young life. However, since being at the rehoming centre, staff have found Buddy to be an absolute delight to care for, with a cheeky personality and full of fun. Buddy is a bit of a clever clogs and will do anything for a bit of cheese. Buddy loves spending time outside, and he is now looking for an active home with a family who share his love for the great outdoors. He will likely want to spend more time in the garden than the house so will need a large, secure garden that he can access throughout the day. This big, beautiful boy is looking for an adult only home with adopters who can visit him and the team at Dogs Trust Kenilworth several times to build a relationship with him before he goes home. His new family will need to slowly build up the amount of time he can be left on his own and he will need things to keep his big, clever brain busy when he is by himself. Due to his size, Buddy can be strong on lead so will need owners who are comfortable holding him and continue his ongoing training, and he would benefit from access to quieter walking areas away from the hustle and bustle of life. Buddy will need to be the only pet in the home for now but loves to have tolerant doggy walking friends that match his play style when out and about.
A howl lotta love: Kenilworth dogs need rehoming this Valentine's day

We’re passionate about finding the pooches at Dogs Trust Kenilworth a furever home
By Oliver Williams
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT

This Valentine’s we’re passionate about showing a howl lotta love for these pooches at Dogs Trust Kenilworth who are in need of a new furever home.

Here are ten of the dogs which the charity’s centre in Honiley is currently caring for with details about them in the captions.

For more information about the charity and the dogs it has which are in need or rehoming visit the website www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth

Ben, aged 9, is a Jack Russell terrier. Ben needs a home with no other pets or children. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/1180152

1. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024

1. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024

Ben, aged 9, is a Jack Russell terrier. Ben needs a home with no other pets or children. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/1180152 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Greyhound Charlie G turns 13 on Valentine's Day. He needs a home with no other pets or children and needs ongoing medical care. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/greyhound/1128915

2. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024

2. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024

Greyhound Charlie G turns 13 on Valentine's Day. He needs a home with no other pets or children and needs ongoing medical care. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/greyhound/1128915 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Eight-year-old Doberman Jake needs a home with no other pets or children. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/dobermann/1224275

3. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024

3. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024

Eight-year-old Doberman Jake needs a home with no other pets or children. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/dobermann/1224275 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Retriever/Labrador cross Jarvis is aged between two and five. He can live with other dogs. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-labrador/1264895

4. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024

4. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs Gallery February 2024

Retriever/Labrador cross Jarvis is aged between two and five. He can live with other dogs. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-labrador/1264895 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth

