A-Level results day 2023: Students from across the Rugby area receive their results

Students have been receiving their results this morning (Thursday August 17) and we will be updating this article throughout the day.

Students at Rugby College have been celebrating their A-level and BTEC.

The College is part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), along side Royal Leamington Spa College, Moreton Morrell, Warwick Trident, Pershore and Evesham colleges.

It said A-Level students across Rugby College saw success in English Literature and Business – with a 100 per cent pass achieved in the subjects.

The pass rate for psychology, sociology and criminology was also more than 90 per cent

A third of all BTEC students across the colleges also achieved the top-grade, triple Distinction, with more than half the students gaining the top grades in animal management and equine.

More than one-third of students also gained triple Distinction of above in agriculture and construction.

The college group has also celebrated a 100 per cent completion rate for Level 3 City and Guilds Technical qualifications, with qualifications including plumbing, beauty therapy and floristry.

James Stacey, Head of A-Levels at WCG, added: “We would like to congratulate all of our students on their A-Level results this year - they are the results of two years of hard work and dedication.

“These A-Level qualifications will provide a springboard for the next stage in their development, whether that is Higher Education, apprenticeships or employment.”

Simon Philpott, WCG Assistant Principal, added: “This is yet another year of strong BTEC and City and Guilds Technical results across our college group, with qualifications being secured across all of our colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

“Skilled individuals are at the heart of the UK government’s strategy and our courses are designed to meet the skills needs of the communities in which our colleges are based.