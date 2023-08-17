A Levels: Students from around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth get their results

This article will be updated as the results come in from sixth forms and colleges throughout the day.

A Level students across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and the surrounding area are receiving their results today. (Thursday August 17)

This article will be updated as the results come in from sixth forms and colleges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

College group WCG received A-Level, BTEC and City and Guilds qualification results for learners across its six colleges.

Exam results day. Stock image.

Staff and students at Rugby College and Royal Leamington Spa College have been celebrating their A-Level results, while BTEC results have also been heralded at both colleges as well as at Moreton Morrell, Warwick Trident, Pershore and Evesham colleges.

A third of all BTEC students achieved the top-grade, triple Distinction, with more than half the students gaining the top grades in animal management and equine.

More than one-third of students also gained triple Distinction of above in agriculture and construction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The college group has also celebrated a 100 per cent completion rate for Level 3 City and Guilds Technical qualifications, with qualifications including plumbing, beauty therapy and floristry.

Campion Sixth Form students Belicia Kallah, Ella Handy, Dylan Langley and Henry Patmore get their results. Picture supplied.

City and Guilds Technical qualifications have been delivered from Moreton Morrell College and Royal Leamington Spa College.

Students receiving their results have completed courses in key areas which mean they can immediately have a positive impact on the workforce, including agriculture, animal welfare, computing, engineering, construction, health and social care, plumbing and many more.

Simon Philpott, WCG Assistant Principal, said: “This is yet another year of strong BTEC and City and Guilds Technical results across our college group, with qualifications being secured across all of our colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Skilled individuals are at the heart of the UK government’s strategy and our courses are designed to meet the skills needs of the communities in which our colleges are based.

Myton Sixth Form students Luke Thacker, Nikhil Mathew, Alex Spurway and Thomas Fear. Celebrate their A level results Picture supplied.

“Students will now move on to the next stage in journey – which could be University or employment – and the results received today will give them a great platform to launch their future careers.”

A-Level students across Rugby College and Royal Leamington Spa College saw significant success in English Literature and Business – with a 100 per cent pass achieved in these subjects.

While the pass rate for psychology, sociology and criminology was more than 90 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Stacey, Head of A-Levels at WCG, added: “We would like to congratulate all of our students on their A-Level results this year - they are the results of two years of hard work and dedication.

Kenilworth Sixth Form Students celebrate their A Level results. Picture supplied.

“These A-Level qualifications will provide a springboard for the next stage in their development, whether that is Higher Education, apprenticeships or employment.”

Campion School pupils have continued to build upon the growing academic reputation of the school by achieving very highly in A levels again this year. Over 40 per cent of grades achieved were A*-A and 94 per cent of grades were A*-C.

The school is very pleased with these results as pupils in this year group were affected in Year 10 and Year 11 by the Covid lockdowns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As with previous cohorts, the pandemic lockdowns severely disrupted our student’s education.

The Campion School students have been excellent and I have been particularly impressed with their resilience, ability to adapt and their capacity to support each other through a tough examination season.

These results have ensured that pupils can secure high quality apprenticeships, employment and university places.

A-level pupils with Headmaster, Mr Grove du Toit at Princethorpe College this morning left to right: Pratheesh Prabakaran, Erin Arriordaz, Mr du Toit, Laurel Arkesden, Oscar Page, Eleanor Page.Picture supplied

Students have secured places at many universities including Warwick, Kent, Bath, London, Birmingham, Worcester and Coventry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jassa Panesar, Campion’s headteacher, said: “We send heartfelt congratulations to all of our pupils receiving their A Level and BTEC results today.

“Their hard work and effort over the last two years has been rewarded with some fantastic results which sit alongside so many other great achievements. “For many of our Year 13 pupils, these set of results represent their first ever public examination performance and we couldn’t be prouder of their success – it is a true testament to their individual strengths and unrelenting spirit.

"Our pupils can go forward with confidence in their own abilities, knowing they are equipped with the academic results, skills and values to succeed in their ambitions.

"We wish you all the very best for the future, and look forward to learning of your achievements in the years to come.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Myton School has congratulated its A level students who have achieved some outstanding results this year.

Head Teacher Andy Perry said: “In a year where grade boundaries are reverting back to pre-Covid levels, we are delighted that nearly 30 per cent of all our grades were A* or A, and over 80 per cent a C grade or higher.

"I wish all our students well as they take their next steps into university, apprenticeships, work or gap years.”

“Whilst we congratulate all our students, a special mention must go to Luke Thacker, Ciara Coombes, Alex Spurway and Nikit Sajir who achieved a clean sweep of four A* grades and Maks Nowak and Jamie Thacker who achieved three A* grades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Destinations next year for students include Russell Group Universities, such as the University of Birmingham, University of Edinburgh and Durham University to study courses including Medicine, English Literature, Computer Science and Spacecraft Engineering."

A Level students at Kenilworth Sixth Form achieved real success in achieving exceptional results at A level this summer.

Close to 12 per cent of grades awarded were at A*, with nine students achieving three or more straight A* grades for all their subjects, including one student who achieved 5A* grades.

The percentage of grades at A*-A was 31 and A*-B was 65, and these percentages were broadly similar to the external A level exam results pre pandemic with the average grade for A level being ‘B’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty three per cent of students got grades AAB and above, including two facilitating subjects.

Headteacher Hayden Abbott praised all students for their exceptional results.

He said: ‘Congratulations are due to all students who deserve this success.

"Every student achieved passes in two or more subjects.

“It is particularly noteworthy that these leavers have performed exceptionally well, given that they had no experience of sitting formal GCSEs two years ago at the time of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Teachers and other staff have supported students exceptionally well in school over the years, making up for lost learning time during the years of disruption. I am very proud of our students and wish them well for the future as they progress to their chosen universities or apprenticeships’.

Sixth formers at Princethorpe College are celebrating a strong set of A-level results.

Some 112 students sat A-level and BTEC examinations and completed the Extended Project Qualification this summer.

In one of the school’s strongest years to date, 70 per cent of all grades were A*- B, with more than a third being A*- A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Impressively, 17 high-flyers achieved three or more A* or A grades, however, the school is also celebrating many other individual stories of hard work and success.

Grove du Toit, Princethorpe’s headmaster, said, “This was the first set of public examinations these students have taken, after their GCSEs were cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.

"Our young people have coped with disruption to their learning and faced uncertainty and pressure throughout their critical examination years.

"We are delighted with the results, that reflect the hard work and perseverance of this year group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It has been an extremely demanding time for them all, but happily the overwhelming majority have been accepted onto the various next pathways of their choice.

"These include University, Apprenticeships, and Gap Year programmes.

“Our Upper Sixth remained resilient throughout their time in the Sixth Form and I would like to thank our dedicated staff who worked with immense professionalism in supporting our students in their courses, giving them an excellent preparation for their next steps.

"We are incredibly proud of our Upper Sixth’s academic achievements, but these students are so much more than just their grades and they all have many other fine qualities - kindness, generosity, respect and a strong moral compass, which will be tremendously important for them as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We congratulate them on their well-deserved success and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Arnold Lodge School in Leamington is reporting yet another year of unprecedented success.

The school is celebrating the success of its A Level pupils and their results as they go on to pursue their educational journeys at the destinations of their choice.

Of all grades awarded, 11 per cent were at A*, 29% at A*-A and 63 per cent at A*-B with a 99.5 per cent pass rate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most impressively, pupils’ value added score (the number of grades per pupil achieved beyond their targets) was 2.1.

Among the individual success stories were Patrick Carty who achieved A*, A*, A in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics and goes on to study Dentistry at Kings College London; Anna Gorvett who achieved A*, A* and A in Psychology, Geography and Criminology and goes on to study Psychology at Sussex and Daniel Harris who achieved A*, A and B in Computer Science, Mathematics and Criminology and goes on to study Computer Science at Lancaster.

Arnold Lodge received the highest grading of ‘Excellent in all areas’ in their recent ISI Inspection report in May, in which inspectors commented that “a sprinkle of ALS magic makes all the difference” and that “[the school] wholeheartedly achieves its aim to encourage all pupils to make excellent progress, academically and emotionally, whilst developing their individual success.”

Headteacher David Preston, said: “We are so pleased with an exceptional set of results at both A Level and BTEC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Over the past two years, I have been tremendously proud of how hard the pupils have worked and the success they have achieved is a wonderful reflection of their dedication to their studies.

"Considering the return of results back to pre-pandemic levels, this marks a particularly impressive performance from ALS pupils.

“Our Year 13 pupils now head off for their next adventure and we look forward to hearing of their ongoing success at university and in the future.”

Southam College is celebrating its students A Level and Level 3 Vocational results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 76 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades or equivalent and over a fifth of all A Level grades being A or A* and the average grade for vocational qualifications being a Distinction.

Whilst there are countless fantastic individual performances to celebrate, particular congratulations go to Frankie Ward (3 A* Grades) and Bailey Parry (3 D* Grades). Josh Marchant, Poppy Hilton, Connor Bradley and Ethan Beard all achieved 2 A* and 1 A Grade whilst Charlie Medcalf, Lily Robinson and Martha Stanton are recognised for their excellent results but also making outstanding progress in their Key Stage 5 studies.

Headteacher, Miss Mason, commented 'I would like to congratulate all of our Year 13 students on the effort and hard work they have put into these qualifications, this was the first opportunity they have had to take a full set of examinations, after an adjusted approach in Year 11.

"Students rose to the challenge with energy and enthusiasm which has led to them going on to positive destination for September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This wouldn’t be possible without the support of parents and carers or our dedicated staff team, thanks go to everyone who has supported these students on their way to the next stage in their education and future.”

Tim Hodgson, the headteacher at Aylesford School, said its sixth form students have proven that despite all the pandemic disruptions, they have shown incredible dedication and determination to achieve another good set of A level and vocational results.