'A no nonsense man of the people' - tributes to former Rugby councillor Ray Kirby

The family, friends and colleagues of a former Rugby mayor have paid tribute to him following his death from cancer earlier today, April 29.

By Alex Green
Friday, 29th April 2022, 5:48 pm
Ray Kirby. Photo courtesy of his family.

Ray Kirby was the Labour councillor for Newbold for many years until he stepped down, also serving as Rugby’s mayor for a term.

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, former colleague and present leader of Rugby Labour, said: “We are all devastated by the news, and we’re all very sad for Ray’s family.

"Ray was a no nonsense man of the people. He was very straight-talking, he wouldn’t polish anything, and people found that very refreshing to see in a politician.

"He was great fun to be around and he was very easy to talk to.

"He was also very reliable. If he said it would be done, then it would be done.

Cllr O’Rourke added that Ray was involved heavily in charity work in his community, also working hard with the Twinning Association.

