'A no nonsense man of the people' - tributes to former Rugby councillor Ray Kirby

Ray Kirby. Photo courtesy of his family.

Ray Kirby was the Labour councillor for Newbold for many years until he stepped down, also serving as Rugby’s mayor for a term.

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, former colleague and present leader of Rugby Labour, said: “We are all devastated by the news, and we’re all very sad for Ray’s family.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Ray was a no nonsense man of the people. He was very straight-talking, he wouldn’t polish anything, and people found that very refreshing to see in a politician.

"He was great fun to be around and he was very easy to talk to.

"He was also very reliable. If he said it would be done, then it would be done.