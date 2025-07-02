A prickly situation: Hedgehog rescued from storm drain in village near Leamington

Members of the public and firefighters have worked together to rescue a baby hedgehog from a storm drain in a village near Leamington.

Yesterday (Tuesday July 1), Warwickshire Hedgehog Rescue were contacted by a Bishops Tachbrook resident who had heard cries of distress from the drain near her house.

When members of the hedgehog rescue team arrived at the scene, firefighters from Leamington White Watch were already working to try to rescue the hoglet.

The hoglet had got stuck in a three/four inch diameter side pipe off the storm drain.

Henry (left), the rescued hoglet, and his brother Matt. Credit: Warwickshire Hedgehog Rescue.

The crew and a villager worked tirelessly in the baking sun to try different ways of extracting the hog but to no avail.

That was until the son of the finder found a flexible length of tubing and put it down the small pipe where food had been laid to coax out the hoglet.

Eventually, the rescuers noticed some movement in the tube and pulled it out of the drain to find the hedgehog inside.

Warwickshire Hedgehog Rescue have said: “How amazing.

The firefighters from Leamington working in the heat to try to rescue Henry. Credit: Warwickshire Hedgehog Rescue

"What ingenuity and patience and care for the hoglet.

“The hoglet, now named Henry after his rescuer, was brought to us along with the only remaining sibling, Matt, who was still in a nearby hog house.

“There was no sign of their mum or her other three hoglets - we can only assume that she decided to move them as it had been so hot.

“Both are now snuggled up together and have done really rather well overnight.

“What a result - what perseverance by Henry and his friends, family and neighbours.

"They are true hedgehog champions.”