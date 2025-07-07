A tribute to award winning former Leamington Courier photographer Geoff Mayor

Geoff Mayor. Picture supplied.

Award-winning former Courier photographer Geoff Mayor has died in Leamington at the age of 83.

Geoff joined Heart of England Newspapers in 1967 after working in the East Midlands.

While senior photographer for the Courier and Leamington Morning News, in 1973 he won the prestigious Press Photographer of the Year Award with a portfolio of four prints from among the many jobs he had covered in the previous 12 months.

After a 12-year stint in Leamington, which included a spell working with the Warwickshire News and Picture Agency in Lansdowne Crescent, he moved to the United States - in his own words:”On a wing and a prayer, with lots of contacts but no contracts.”

He worked on the Hartford Courant newspaper in Connecticut before moving to New York to establish himself as a freelance photographer working to the UK national newspaper market.

Following a brief spell with the Daily Express he became resident freelance photographer in Mirror Group’s NY Bureau at 220 42nd St, on the 36th floor of the iconic and world famous Daily News building.

In December 1980 he was among the first on the scene of the assassination of ex-Beatle John Lennon outside the Dakota Building.

A year later he left the Mirror to become Picture Editor of News International’s NY-based glossy Star Magazine, dealing with a mix of showbiz stories and current affairs.

He stayed there until 1983 when he returned to the UK and Leamington to work in television, first as Executive Head Of Photography for Birmingham-based Central TV and then in a similar role for Carlton TV in Nottingham where he stayed until his retirement in 2004.

A family member said: ”When at Central, he particularly enjoyed working with the cast and on location for shows such as Spitting Image, Crossroads, The Bill, Peak Practice, Morse and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

“Even after his retirement, he was rarely without a camera in his hand, covering events such as local drama festivals or assisting local organisations.

“He was a strong supporter of the Journalists’ Charity, and many have said how much he supported them, both personally and professionally.”

Geoff also worked with Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

Among his NY colleagues was Daily Mirror staff reporter Maggie Hall who was posted tot the New York Bureau for a three-year term in 1980.

They became lifelong friends.

She said: “In the stress and anxiety of coping with covering a new patch - ie America - I found instant help and camaraderie in the wonderful form of Geoff Mayor. He was the Mirror's number one choice of photographer.

“I loved going on the road with Geoff. No matter how tough things got, he held it together.

“My fondest memory, among the many stories we covered, was a week in Miami Beach covering the British holiday invasion of Florida.

“We found a white cotton flat cap, painted it with the Union Flag and a kindly Brit not only accepted our gift but wore it!

“Then Geoff - with his gentle charm - persuaded a Brit pensioner to tie the corners of his hanky with knots and wear it - 1930s Southend-style.

“It was the start of a precious friendship…..and one that, happily, we maintained to the end.”

Geoff is survived by his widow, Katharine, who lives in Leamington.