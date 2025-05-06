A tribute to beloved Leamington music conductor Sebastian Farrall

Sebastian Farrall. Picture supplied.

Tributes have been made to beloved Leamington conductor, composer and community music leader Sebastian Farrall who died in a cycling accident on his 32nd birthday in March.

Seb (as he was better known) – a husband to Fran and father to their 21-month-old daughter Maisy – was a fierce advocate for community music and inclusion.

His loss is being felt deeply by his family, friends and the many musicians and singers whose lives he touched.

Originally from Bristol, Seb came to study at Coventry University, graduating in 2014 with a first-class honours degree in Music Composition, and received the Robert Ramskill Composition Award for his significant contribution to the department.

Sebastian Farrall. Picture supplied.

Seb co-founded the MenCho Men's Chorus as part of his final university project, a move described by some as "foolhardy" at the time, but one that ultimately launched a career defined by vision, risk-taking and success.

He also co-founded Sing It Loud, an award-winning choir based in Leamington that has performed over 20 concerts over the past 11 years, including a tenth anniversary performance at Warwick Arts Centre featuring more than 300 musicians and singers.

Rosie Sayers, chair and co-founder of Sing It Loud, said: "Seb was a musical force - brilliant, bold, and endlessly generous with his talents.

"He brought extraordinary energy and passion to every rehearsal and performance.

Seb with his wife Fran and their 21-month-old daughter Maisy. Picture supplied.

"He believed in our abilities even when we didn't.

“His warmth, humour and inclusivity created spaces where everyone felt they belonged.

"He didn't just make music, he made magic.

"We've lost a truly irreplaceable friend and leader."

In 2021, Seb was appointed as one of the Artists in Residence through the Methodist Central Hall’s initiative to celebrate the City of Culture.

He formed a new full symphony orchestra that welcomed, not just polished musicians, but also those who had not played for years, and those who played instruments not usually found in an orchestra.

David Rhodes, of the Coventry City of Culture Orchestra, said “Seb was a dazzling force of nature - brilliant, multi-talented, and joyfully creative.

"Yet beyond all the dazzle, what shone brightest was his gentleness, his kindness and his unwavering humility.

"He may be gone from our sight, but never from our future music-making, our memories or our hearts.”

In addition to Seb's two biggest ensembles, his work extended across many other choirs including, Stoneleigh Ladies, Burton Green Village, Bad Vibrations, the Coventry Salvation Army Songsters, the school choir at Westwood Academy and the staff choir at the University of Warwick.

Seb was also a passionate performer, particularly as a percussionist.

His playing took him to prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall and the O2 Arena.

A member of the Salvation Army, Seb was a devoted man of God who valued everybody and gave freely of his time, including volunteering at the Coventry Winter Night Shelter.

His thanksgiving service, held on April 30 at the Methodist Central Hall in Coventry, was attended by nearly 1,000 people and viewed online by 3,400 more.

It featured tributes from all of his ensembles, and musical contributions from Sing It Loud, his Orchestra, the Songsters and Brass Band from the Salvation Army, and his lifelong friend, Will Stevens, bass singer with the Welsh National Opera.

The service lasted over two and-a-half hours, reflecting the outpouring of love and the sheer number of people who wanted to share their memories and gratitude.

Seb's legacy is one of faith, joy, generosity, and an unshakable belief in the power of music and love to bring people together.

Seb leaves behind a devoted family, a huge network of grieving musical communities, and a lasting imprint on the cultural life of Coventry, Warwickshire and beyond.

In lieu of flowers at the memorial event, donations were requested for The Music Man Project, a charity supporting musicians with learning disabilities, an organisation that Seb championed.

This fund has reached £1,000.

Seb also became well-known for his production of extravagant musical e-cards with Fran, and her hope is that people will continue to visit his Youtube channel to experience his fun, joy and creativity.

A GoFundMe page was set up shortly after Seb's death in the hope of easing the burden for Fran and Maisy at this devastating time for them.