A tribute to Hannah Deacon: the Kenilworth mum who fought for her son

A Kenilworth mum, who spent years of her life fighting to find treatment for her son with severe epilepsy and others like him, has died.

Hannah Deacon campaigned tirelessly to ensure her son Alfie could receive medical cannabis.

Alfie was suffering with 150 seizures a week but Hannah Deacon said using the drug had "transformed" his life and in 2022 she said he had been “seizure free” for two years.

In 2018, the family celebrated with other campaigners as the government legalised the use of medical cannabis.

Hannah Deacon and her son Alfie. Picture supplied.

But Hannah continued to fight and campaign for families to ensure they could get access to the medicine through the NHS.

Earlier today (Wednesday May 7) on the Facebook page Alfie’s Hope, which Hannah had set up as part of the campaign, a post said: “We are heartbroken to share that Hannah died on Tuesday (May 6), surrounded by those who loved her, after a short and brutal illness.

"She was just 45.

“This devastating loss to Hannah’s beloved partner Drew, and children Alfie and Annie, is impossible to put into words.

"Hannah was remarkable - determined, tenacious, and fiercely compassionate.

"Her fight to find treatment for her son Alfie’s rare and severe epilepsy led to a breakthrough that changed his life and ultimately changed the law.

"She went on to transform the lives of thousands of patients and families, never stopping in her work to push for better access, better care, and a better understanding of medical cannabis.

"More than anything, Hannah’s most proud and important role was being a mum.

"Alfie and Annie were her world.

"She adored them.

"Everything she fought for came from her enduring love for them and wish to make the world kinder and fairer.

"Hannah was our brave, beautiful partner, daughter, sister, and friend.

"She made us laugh, made us think, and made us feel stronger just by being there.

"All of us are better for knowing her.

“We only wish we could have had more time.

“We will share more in the days ahead to honour Hannah’s life, her work, and the legacy she leaves behind.”