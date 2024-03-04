A tribute to Leamington man Graham Hudson - a king in the car repairs business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The car world has been saddened by the announcement of the death of Graham Hudson the managing director of the Ladbroke Motor Group.

Graham, who died aged 87 recently, started the business as a young 20 year old in a barn opposite his childhood home of Tollgate House, Stockton.

It was not long before he realised this was his absolute passion.

Graham Hudson. Pictures supplied.

wanting to progress, and with a wife in toe, he bought a plot of land in Ladbroke, built his own bungalow and purchased a garage at the end of the garden, opposite School Lane, to carry on his work.

This was the start of Ladbroke Bodies.

Graham, with his wife Pat helping out, started to undertake car body repairs and resprays.

With the outstanding quality of workmanship he was producing, this attracted Insurance work which in turn helped the business grow rapidly and it was not long before yet bigger premises were required.

After a short stop gap in premises close to Coventry City's old ground he purchased the old dairy in Quarry Street, Leamington.

Insurance work was becoming a major part of the business, so his work force grew larger and larger to cope.

The entrepreneur was always looking for other ways to grow the businesss, so in the late 1960s Graham purchased Milverton Garage, a petrol station on Rugby Road.

He was very innovative and came up with the great idea of turning it into the first self-service garage in Warwickshire.

This caught the public’s attention and on opening day there was a queue as far as the eye could see along Rugby Road.

This was not the only novel thing, he turned the offices and stores into a mini shop, again something completely new and fresh.

Once again, Graham did not stand still, he always had an ambition for car sales so decided to open up Ladbroke Continental, a Volvo Franchise in Leamington.

It was first based Willes Road before moving to High Street.

Through the 1970s, the businesses grew from strength to strength so it was no surprise when Graham decide on a new, bigger, relocation.

This time, he bought the old Avon Bodies Cars site in Millers Road, Warwick.

It was this move, taking on the history of the Avon Motor Co, as a quality Coachwork business manufacturing cars in the 20's and 30's, sparked a new passion and desire for Graham.

Graham decided, alongside all his existing companies, started Avon Coachwork, this was a special projects division, undertaking single one off commissions from clients all around the world.

This was a stroke of genius, as it created new challenges that he thrived on.

Avon Coachwork won a Gold Medal at the Birmingham Motor Show in 1980 for creating the very first Jaguar estate car – taking an XJ6 and converting it.

Another Jaguar XJ6, the Coupe version, also got a make over.

This time it was turned into a stunning soft top convertible.

There was a special limited edition of the Talbot Lotus produced as well as a special version of the Triumph Accliam.

The imagination was really captured when Avon Coachworked produced a Volvo 760 Hurst and Stretch Limo.

In 1983 Hudson purchased the old Henry Griffiths jewellery factory in Tachbrook Road, the master plan was to have one site with everything together, Volvo sales, Volvo servicing, crash repair work and Avon Coachwork.

Graham turned Tachbrook Road into the largest most modern car repair centre in Europe, installing the best Burntwood Ovens and the most up to date car jigs and pulleys.

It was a dream come true for Graham.

Ladbroke Motor Group was purchase by Guardian Royal Exchange Insurance Co in 1986, and although big in their field, this was all new to them and without the passion of Hudson driving the business they soon started to struggle and ended up closing a couple of years later.

Graham was also a a keen sportsman.

From childhood he was very fast runner, in 1951 he was competing for Warwickshire in the Schools Athletics Championships at Solihull, in the 880 yards.

A fantastic time of 2 mins 11 secs made sure of a great win and it was the third year in succession that we won this race.

He faired just as well in his Inter-School Sports day – achieving a third successive 100-yard win, a second successive 440 yard win, and a second place for his first time at the Long Jump.

His efforts also helped to win the overall trophy for Campion School.

1951 was his pinnacle as a runner, running in the Final of the British Schools Athletics Championship in Southampton, his time was faster than the winning time the previous year, but alas this year, the field was too quick.

His main sport was football, playing youth football at Stockton, he soon become renowned for his goalscoring, constantly clocking up goal after goal.

At 14, and only half way through the 50-51 season, he had clocked 38 goals in 16 matches.

On April 27 1951, nine days after his 15th birthday, he was promoted to the Stockton Men's team, where he achieved a lot of success, during his early years playing alongside his dad Ted Hudson.

Graham was a father of four – Ian, Neil, Nigel and Penny- , a grandfather of seven. great grandfather of seven and a great great grandfather of one.