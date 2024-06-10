A very happy 111th birthday to Leamington care home resident John Farringdon

One of the world's oldest people has celebrated his 111th birthday - with a glass of whisky, an ABBA tribute band and 111 cards from well-wishers.

John Farringdon was born on June 7, 1913 and is now the second oldest man in the world after reaching the incredible milestone.The supercentenarian puts his longevity down to a nightly glass of Grant’s whisky and a full English breakfast at his care home in Leamington Spa, Warks.John has turned the same age as the world's oldest man John Tinniswood, who is also a Brit and lives in Liverpool.John, who was born a year after the Titanic sank and when George V was on the throne, marked the special occasion with a party at Cubbington Mill Care Home.After a visit from local schoolchildren, he enjoyed a barbecue, afternoon tea and a performance from an ABBA tribute band.Staff had put out an appeal on social media in a bid to get John 111 cards to mark his big day - alongside his nine from the Queen and his second from the King.And they say they believe to have smashed the target after being inundated with cards and gifts from kind-hearted members of the community.Laura Russell, general manager at Cubbington Mill, said: "We wanted it to be special for John so we put an appeal out on social media for 111 cards."Because of his age John doesn't have lots of family, but we here are like family to him and we are very proud to have him here."I think we've easily beaten that number although he's yet to open them all because it is going to take quite a while and we have a busy day for him planned."Last year we had to open his cards the following day just because we didn't have enough time."We've got children from the local school coming, followed by a barbecue this afternoon and who are supposed to be the world's best ABBA tribute band."His step-daughter is coming up from Devon, she's in her 80's herself and we're going to have afternoon tea as well."John enjoys a party so I'm sure we'll have a brilliant day."He enjoys a whisky John does - and I'm sure he'll have one today, probably more than just the one actually."He is now the second oldest man in the world - but you wouldn't know it if you met him."Its an honour to have him here and other than being hard of hearing he is still doing fantastic."During this week especially when we're remembering our D-Day veterans, its quite poignant to celebrate somebody of this remarkable age."John was born in Enfield, north London, a year before the First World War and his first job was repairing typewriters at the age of 16.He then worked for car manufacturers Ford for 40 years - first in Dagenham, Essex, before moving to their foundry in Leamington Spa.John made tank parts for the Army during the war years and he dreamed of being a Spitfire pilot, which unfortunately never materialised.But the motor enthusiast continued his love of cars and was still driving up until the age of 103.