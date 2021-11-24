"A very special person who was respected and loved by all who knew him": Tribute to former Warwickshire fire chief Kieran Amos

Former Warwickshire Fire and Rescue chief Kieran Amos.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has paid tribute to its former chief Kieran Amos who died yesterday (Tuesday November 23) with his family by his side after a short illness.

Kieran joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in April 2019 after a career in the fire sector that had spanned nearly 30 years in a range of roles, starting with the then Surrey Fire Brigade and rising through the ranks with his final role before joining Warwickshire being the assistant chief fire officer at West Sussex County Council with responsibilities for all aspects of prevention, protection and response.

During his time in Warwickshire Kieran played a huge role in the response to the Covid pandemic, working across communities to support the most vulnerable people.

A statement from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service says: "As professional and skilled as he was, what made Kieran so special was how he worked.

"He brought a togetherness to the people he worked with, and a determination that everyone should have a say in how the service could be improved.

"Coupled with that was his utter commitment to working with all our partners and our communities so that they could be part of that journey.

"Although only with Warwickshire for a little over two years, those of us who worked with him will have been touched by his presence, his compassion and kindness.

"He has left a legacy that will be built upon as we continue the work, he did to make Warwickshire safer for all.

"Our thoughts are with Kieran’s family as well as all of those who knew him.