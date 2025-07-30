A14 closed eastbound between the M6/M1 Catthorpe Interchange and J1 due to a serious collision

The A14 in Northamptonshire has been closed eastbound towards Kettering between the M6/M1 junctions and J1 for Welford due to a serious collision.

Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services and East Midlands Ambulance Services and an air ambulance are at the scene.

The crash which occurred shortly after 9am this morning involves a van and lorry.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed eastbound between the M6/M1 Catthorpe Interchange and J1 (Welford), due to a serious collision involving a van and lorry which occurred shortly after 9am this morning.

“Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services and East Midlands Ambulance Services are on scene. Air Ambulance have landed in an adjacent field.”

Motorists have been advised to use a diversion Route:

Traffic from M6 southbound/eastbound:

Traffic from M6 South/eastbound instead of exiting the M6 south/eastbound at M1 J19 Catthorpe.

Keep in the left hand side lane and exit the M6 using the left hand side free flow lanes (M6-M1 Link), that crosses over the M1 at J19 and merges into the M1 southbound a distance of approximately 4km.

Continue along the M1 southbound as described below.

Traffic from M1 southbound:

Traffic from M1 Southbound instead of exiting the M1 at M1 J19 Catthorpe, continue southbound along the M1 until J15 (a distance approx. of 33 km.

Exit M1 J15 take the A45 north/eastbound to A45/A14 J13 Thrapston Interchange (a distance approx. 39km).