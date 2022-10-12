The driver of a Volkswagen Polo involved in a crash on the A14 and taken to University Hospital Coventry has been described as having ‘serious injuries’.

Police officers have appealed for dashcam footage of the incident that took place on Monday (October 10) at about 3.45pm between Junction 1 and Catthorpe junction.

After a Ford Transit van was in collision with a Volkswagen Polo – the driver of the Polo, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following a serious collision on the A14 eastbound near Welford, Northamptonshire, on Monday, October, 10.