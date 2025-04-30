Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The busy A46 Kenilworth Bypass was reopened to traffic last night 30-hours ahead of schedule after a major closure to allow HS2 engineers to slide a massive 14,500-tonne concrete box structure into position beneath the road.

The huge box – which weighs around the same as two new Royal Navy destroyers – is the heaviest of its kind in Europe. It will allow high-speed trains between London and Birmingham to pass under the dual carriageway on their approach to the new Interchange station near the NEC.

It is one of more than 200 major bridges and viaducts on the new railway, which is designed to improve journeys between London, the West Midlands and the north, while freeing up space on the existing mainline for more freight and local services.

HS2’s designers opted for a box structure, that could be built alongside the road and slid into place in one operation to avoid two years’ worth of speed restrictions and lane closures that would have been necessary to build a more traditional bridge design.

A46 Kenilworth Bypass reopens early after HS2 completes UK’s heaviest bridge slide. Credit: HS2

The complex three-part operation was led by HS2’s main works contractor, BBV – a team made up of Balfour Beatty and VINCI – working closely with National Highways and timed to coincide with lighter traffic during the school Easter holidays.

Cameron Thompson, HS2 Ltd’s Head of Delivery said:

“It’s amazing to see the A46 box in position and I’d like to thank everyone who’s worked so hard to get the road open early.

"This record-breaking slide could not have been achieved without the years of meticulous planning and preparation that the team put in, working closely with our supply chain and National Highways.

“While the vast majority of the bridge is now complete, we’ve still got a few weeks’ of lane closures to finish the central reservation and wingwalls – and I’d like to thank drivers in advance for their patience during these works.”

To allow time for the completion of the central reservation and wingwalls on either side, one lane on either side of the A46 will be closed until Thursday 31st July 2025 and a 50mph speed limit has been applied to the lanes which have re-opened in both directions.