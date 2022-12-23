Abandoned dog taken in by Rugby volunteers has been saved thanks to a Christmas miracle

She was found with a severely broken foot – but Pawprints Dog Rescue have raised £3,000 in just a couple of hours via a social media appeal, which will fund her operation

Dream the dog

An abandoned dog who was taken in by Rugby volunteers has been saved thanks to a Christmas miracle.

Volunteers from Rugby based dog charity, Pawprints Dog Rescue, who operate entirely off donations, swung into action after they were made aware that a Mastiff-cross had been found in Birmingham with a severely broken leg and due to her being a stray, was at immediate risk of being put to sleep.

After consultation with a vet, it was quickly identified that an operation to fix her leg was possible, given her young age. However, the procedure and follow up care could cost in excess of £3,000

Anita Twigger from the charity said: “We were notified that a dog had been found with a broken leg in Birmingham and was in immediate need of a rescue space and veterinary treatment or she was under threat of being put to sleep.”

“We agreed to take her into Pawprints’ care and work with our vets to ensure she has the operation on her front right leg, which was badly fractured and then provide the lengthy aftercare required but this all costs money; money that we have to fundraise for.

“We put out an appeal on social media on Thursday night and were absolutely blown away by the response. Thanks to generous, animal loving supporters we were able to raise the much-needed funds to cover her operation in just a couple of hours.”

Pawprints Dog Rescue have named the new arrival Dream, in the hope her dreams will come true, and she will soon be back on all four paws with a view to being rehomed when the charity is satisfied that she’s ready to leave their care.

The operation to fix Dream’s fractured leg is taking place today (Friday).

Anita added: “Even though she was in pain and considerably uncomfortable, she’s shown she has a lovely temperament and just wants to be loved.”

“We’ve been hit hard with the current cost of living crisis; our kennels are always full and there are many more dogs needing space and our funds are stretched already so this kind of support from people is so heart-warming”

