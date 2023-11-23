‘Abhorrent’ - 15 years behind bars for Rugby man who sexually assaulted little girl
A Rugby man who is ‘a danger to children’ has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.
Raymond Curtis, 54, from Hillmorton, was sentenced last week at Warwick Crown Court.
Curtis had previously pleaded guilty to one count of raping a girl under 13 and two counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13.
The court heard how the offences came to light after the girl told a family member what had happened.
Curtis was subject to a SHPO having been convicted in 2018 of being in possession of indecent images of children, the court heard.
Detective Constable Kate Edge from Warwickshire Police Child Abuse, Trafficking and Exploitation Team, said: “Firstly I’d like to commend the bravery the victim and her family have shown.
"This is every family’s worst nightmare, but they have shown great courage to come forward and support this investigation. This allowed us to build a strong case against a man who is clearly a danger to children.
“Curtis is now where he belongs, behind bars, facing the consequences of his abhorrent crimes.
“Nothing can take away the trauma the victim and her family have suffered but I hope they can take some comfort from the fact that Curtis will spend a long time in jail.
“I hope other victims of sexual abuse see this and are given the confidence to come forward and report their ordeal. We will investigate and we will make sure you get the support you need.”