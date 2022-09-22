About 100 people get a unique bird's eye view of Rugby

CEMEX’s Rugby Cement Plant once again opened its doors to 95 members of the general public, as part of the Heritage Open Day events.The visitors were given a tour of the cement manufacturing plant before travelling to the top of the 120-metre-high preheater tower to enjoy stunning views across the Warwickshire countryside.This has been the first time since 2019 that the Rugby Cement Plant has been able to participate in the event, due to the restrictions of the Coronavirus pandemic. Chiedza Mupfumira, Social Impact Specialist for CEMEX UK, said: “It was a joy to throw open the doors again and welcome so many visitors to our plant for the Heritage Open Days."We hope those who attended on the day enjoyed their tour, and we are able to host a similar event soon!”