Acclaimed Leamington author is reunited with social worker who helped her 50 years ago

Acclaimed Leamington-based author Fran Hill and Hazel Luscombe, the social worker attached to Fran’s family in the early 1970s, were reunited recently after almost 50 years.

When Fran went into permanent foster care in 1976 and was assigned a new social worker, she and Hazel lost contact.

Fran's first novel, inspired by her experience in foster care, came out in April 2023.

Cuckoo in the Nest was featured on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and was runner-up for the prestigious Paul Torday Memorial Prize, awarded to debut novelists aged over 60.

In July that year, Hazel saw a review for Cuckoo in the Nest, published in WI Life magazine, the journal of the Women’s Institute, and then it appeared as a Facebook advert.

She sent Fran a tentative message via Messenger, ‘wondering whether she had got the right Fran’ and asking if she rememered her.

In response, Fran sent Hazel a complimentary copy of Cuckoo in the Nest and they met up for coffee and lunch, catching up on old times and sharing memories.

Since then, things have gone full circle.

Recently, Hazel arranged for Fran to speak to the Packwood and Bentley Heath WI group near Solihull.

Fran’s talk was entitled Success at 60: from foster care to novelist and Hazel, currently president of the group, was there to listen.

Fran’s follow-up to Cuckoo in the Nest is called Home Bird and was published in March this year.

Set in 1979, Home Bird also draws on Fran’s experiences in foster care.