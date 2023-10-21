Aces are kings: Leamington Muay Thai boxers have three victories at international event

George Mouzakitis won his second world belt and third international title of the year while other Aces Gym fighters Luke Dewsbury and Myles Mouzakitis also won their undercard bouts at the Muay Thai Grand Prix in Sheffield last weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three Muay Thai kickboxers from a Leamington gym have won their fights at an international event.

George Mouzakitis won his second world belt and third international title of the year while other Aces Gym fighters Luke Dewsbury and Myles Mouzakitis also won their undercard bouts at the Muay Thai Grand Prix event in Sheffield last weekend.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Mouzakitis during his win against Lerrany Furtado for the WBC Nai Khanom Tom Challenge Belt. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fighting for the Super-lightweight WBC Nai Khanom Tom Challenge Belt, George outclassed his Portuguese opponent Lerrany Fertado.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Myles and their stablemate Luke both prevailed in an impressive fashion in their fights at the event at the Magna Centre in Sheffield last Saturday (October 14).