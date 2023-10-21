Aces are kings: Leamington Muay Thai boxers have three victories at international event
Three Muay Thai kickboxers from a Leamington gym have won their fights at an international event.
George Mouzakitis won his second world belt and third international title of the year while other Aces Gym fighters Luke Dewsbury and Myles Mouzakitis also won their undercard bouts at the Muay Thai Grand Prix event in Sheffield last weekend.
Fighting for the Super-lightweight WBC Nai Khanom Tom Challenge Belt, George outclassed his Portuguese opponent Lerrany Fertado.
Meanwhile, his younger brother Myles and their stablemate Luke both prevailed in an impressive fashion in their fights at the event at the Magna Centre in Sheffield last Saturday (October 14).
Sam Mouzakitis, the father of George and Myles and coach of all three fighters, said: “They definitely did us proud.”