Action plan to phase out use of pesticides in and around Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth could be adopted

A three-point action plan to phase out the use of pesticides across the Warwick district could be adopted after councillors supported a petition presented at their full council meeting this week

Sara Lever, of the Bee Friendly community group, many members of which were sat in the public gallery, spoke at the Leamington Town Hall meeting on October 19 after handing over the document signed by 1,145 people.

The petition asked that the council be pesticide-free by 2025 by taking a three-pronged approach – phasing out all pesticides in council-managed spaces, running trials of non-chemical weed management alternatives and creating and running a six-month communications campaign to help residents understand the change and its benefits to their health and biodiversity.

She told councillors: “We can control weeds by using mechanical methods.

Advertisement

"Many UK councils, cities and countries worldwide ban or strongly regulate the use of pesticides. Birmingham is finessing its action plans to minimise pesticides as part of its nature recovery strategy.

"Birmingham is a large area, if they can make it work then so can we.

“We must reverse the downward trend, learning to live alongside nature as we cannot live without it. Please join the 40+ councils phasing out pesticides.”

There was cross-party support for the petition with Cllr Geraldine Cullinan urging officers to work closely with county council counterparts while Cllr Bill Gifford said the publicity campaign would be vital to engage with the public.

Advertisement

Cllr Will Roberts said: “The use of toxic weed killers is a really important issue and this petition really highlights how important it is to our residents.

“This petition gives us the chance to listen to our residents and, as it did with the climate emergency, gives us the chance to be bold and go out there and do our bit of the puzzle in Warwick district.”

And there was also backing from the leader, Cllr Andrew Day who said: “This is crucial. We have been a very progressive council in dealing with the climate emergency.

"It is not just about changing our actions but leading by example and encouraging others to come with us. Only then will we get the impact that I think is necessary.”

Advertisement