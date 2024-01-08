Club and council officials are set to meet tomorrow morning (Tuesday) after an “admin error” led to Atherstone Town being locked out of its council-owned ground.

Club and council officials are set to meet tomorrow morning (Tuesday) after an “admin error” led to Atherstone Town being locked out of its council-owned ground.

North Warwickshire Borough Council padlocked the gates at Sheepy Road on Friday, January 5, after the entity that held the lease on the stadium – ATCFC Management Committee Limited – was dissolved on Boxing Day.

Formed in 2018 by then-chairman and former Atherstone town councillor Brian Henney, Companies House records show that the firm only filed accounts as a dormant entity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His successor Nick Corbett took control of the firm in April 2020 with Atherstone Town CFC Limited then formed in March 2021.

Corbett stood down as chair of the club in November 2023 citing family and business commitments with six new directors appointed to the most recently formed company.

However, when ATCFC Management Committee Limited was formally shut on Boxing Day, that was still the body that held the lease with the council.

The council’s action meant Saturday’s home match with Bewdley Town had to be postponed and while work is ongoing to get all of the necessary things in place, including safety certificates, alcohol licensing and insurance, no party is in a position to say exactly when the Adders, who play in the ninth tier of English football in the Midland Football League Premier Division, will return home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Ray Jarvis (Con, Atherstone North), who confirmed a meeting had been set up for Tuesday morning, said: “The club and council are working to resolve it.

“This has only happened in the past few days, things are very fluid but we are working to facilitate the club and council officers meeting to resolve the situation.

“I’ll take no part, it is between them. It is about getting them around the table to hopefully sort it out.”

When asked how likely it was that the Adders would be back home in the near future, Cllr Jarvis described the prospects as “good” with the caveat that it was “in their hands, the club and the council officers”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday’s club statement said that “unbeknown to the existing committee, we were given control of a legal entity other than that related to the lease” by Mr Corbett.

He said there had been no falling out, a stance supported by current vice-chair Maria Beale, although Mr Corbett did say he would have preferred the statement to have been “worded differently”.

“There were two business names registered with Companies House, one of which was inactive,” he explained.

“That one was on the lease for the council. When I signed over the paperwork to the football club, the new committee, they should have got in touch with the council to transfer across the lease first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They were right to dissolve the old one (company) but they did it the wrong way around. It is basically an admin error.

“I am sure they will sort it out very quickly with the council. On their part it might have been a bit of a rush to make sure this other company was dissolved, in hindsight I think they should have looked at the paperwork before they did that and they probably realise that now.”

Meanwhile, Ms Beale said no blame should be attached to the council.

“Some people will see fingers being pointed but they are working with us to make sure it gets opened again as soon as possible,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are things that need to be put in place, including the drawing up of a new lease. It is just a matter of time.

“We have two local councillors and the MP supporting us, we have been working on it over the weekend too. We have got the ball rolling with a few things.

“It is hard to give a timescale. This happened at 3.30 on Friday afternoon and the people we needed to speak to at the council were not available at the time.

“They allowed us to get kits and a few other things out of the ground, which was good of them, they didn’t have to do that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have met with (Councillor) David Wright (leader, Con, Fillongley), he seems confident that we can work together to get this resolved soon but they cannot give us a timescale because it is another department that deals with the lease.

“We should have checked the Companies House number against the lease, it is an error on both parts – us and the previous chairman really.

“It is an admin error and North Warwickshire Borough Council had to follow protocol, we understand that. We are working very well with them to get this resolved.”

Ms Beale also said that the club would continue to function during the hiatus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The new chairman (Jamie Bursnell) is on the ball, the committee and people behind the scenes are working together, the volunteers and management team too,” she added.

“Our players still trained on Saturday, we have an away game coming up on Saturday and the under-18s play away on Wednesday, too. Both of those games are going ahead.