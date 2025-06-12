Adult learner raises concerns about 'astronomical' fees increase on Leamington college course

Royal Leamington Spa College. Picture supplied.

An adult learner has raised concerns about the “astronomical” increase in fees for the adult learning course that she has been doing at Royal Leamington Spa College.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, has been attending the upholstery course at the college for several terms over the years. But now she fears that she and her course mates are being priced out.

The fees charged to her and her colleagues for the autumn term of 2024 – which ran for 12 weeks beginning in September – were £300 (£25 per week) for the morning session or £220 (£18.33 per week) for the shorter afternoon sessions.

But she has now been told by the college that the price will rise for this coming autumn term to £561 (£46.75 per week) for the morning sessions and £408 (£34 per week) for the afternoon course.

She said: “These increases are astronomical.

"The course is not subsidised in any way for those on benefits, etc - apparently because the college is in an affluent area.

"This does not mean that all the students are affluent.”

She added: "This may have always been regarded as an indulgent course and unaffordable to many, but this price hike will ensure that it is affordable to few.

"Many of my fellow classmates have been attending the course for a long time, some as many as 10 or 11 years.

"The classes are more than just the learning of a skill.

"It is a community and for many a lifeline.

"I often joke that it is my therapy, the release in the week that I look forward to every week and miss when it isn’t there.

"I can guarantee every person would say the same.

"There are people from many backgrounds and all different ages.

"This is not a class that has any age bias but it is a class that may be some peoples only social interaction in the week.”

The college, which is part of the Warwickshire College Group (WCG), has responded.

A spokeswoman said: “In addition to its core provision of courses that lead to recognised qualifications, WCG also offers a range of leisure courses.

"These are fully self-funded by participants, as there is no Government funding or loan support available for this type of learning. Leisure courses account for around two per cent of the college’s curriculum income.

“The upholstery course in question was previously charged at £7.57 per teaching hour and ran for 2.75 hours per week over 12 weeks.

“As this course is purely for leisure, there are no exams, qualifications, or assessments involved.

"It’s designed to allow beginners and hobbyists to explore a new skill over a manageable period, rather than being a long-term learning pathway.

The spokesperson added: "Following a review by the new management team, it was concluded that the fee did not adequately cover the costs of delivering the course.

"The college, therefore, faced a decision - either close the course or increase the fee to ensure it was financially viable.

"We’ve now set a minimum price of £17 per teaching hour for leisure courses.

“This ensures other areas of the college don’t subsidise these courses, and that they don’t undercut local businesses that may also offer similar provision.”