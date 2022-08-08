Adults and children encouraged to enter Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society's annual show

The Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden group's entry in the “WHAS Growers’ Challenge” in 2021. Photo supplied by The Warwick Horticultural & Allotment Society

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society is bringing back its Annual Show later this month.

The society is planning to expand its show and this year has also rebranded it as the “Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show”.

It will be held once again in the Court House and Pageant Garden in Jury Street in Warwick, with a larger selection of craft stalls and demonstrations than in previous years.

There will also be musical entertainment, tombola, a plant stall and refreshments available.

Several Warwick businesses have also donated raffle prizes.

Entries are to be staged on Saturday August 27, with the Show open to the public on August 28 and August 29.

To honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, a special Open Class has been added in the Floral Art section, where entrants can use their imagination and artistic talent to celebrate this historic event.

The Society is also trying to encourage more entries from young people and gardening groups this year.

There are 10 entry classes designed specifically for young people in the aged four to seven and the aged eight to 11 year age ranges, with many prizes to be won and four trophies to recognise the best entries and most points scored.

All trophies will be presented by the Mayor of Warwick on the Monday afternoon.

For gardening groups, which can be a number of exhibitors from a single allotment site, charity, gardening organisation or similar not-for-profit horticultural group, there is a maximum first prize of £100 to be won in the “WHAS Growers’ Challenge”, depending on the level of competition.

A spokesperson from the society said: “Other than a year’s gap in 2020 during the pandemic, the Show has grown in both strength and the quality of exhibits since its reintroduction at the Court House location in 2017.

“With a large number of cash prizes on offer, it is not difficult for even the less experienced gardener to succeed, and the WHAS will welcome entries from both members and non-members.

"But win or lose, it will make for an entertaining day out for all the family.”