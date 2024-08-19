Adults and children in Warwick invited to take part in annual horticultural and craft show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show is returning once again to the town’s Court House and Pageant Garden over the bank holiday weekend.

Run by the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society (WHAS), the popular show features a variety of activities, including craft stalls and stalls selling children's items and food.

There will also be musical entertainment, a tombola, a plant stall and refreshments including a beer tent, along with a raffle featuring a range of prizes donated by several businesses in Warwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show is returning once again over the bank holiday weekend to the Court House and Pageant Garden in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society.

Entries for the show are to be staged on Saturday (August 24), with the show open to the public on Sunday (August 25) and Monday (August 26).

Full details, along with a downloadable brochure and entry form, are available from the WHAS website: www.whasociety.org

There are many entry classes which have a variety of age groups and sections of the community.

There are 10 entry classes aimed specifically for children in the town in the ages four to seven and ages eight to 11 year age ranges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All trophies will be presented by the Mayor of Warwick on the Monday afternoon. Photo by Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society.

This year's special ‘Open Class’ in the floral art section will celebrate the Paris Olympic Games, and entrants can “let their imagination and artistic talent run freely to depict the event in any way they choose”.

The “WHAS Growers’ Challenge” Class is for the more ambitious, where gardening groups, which can be a number of exhibitors from a single allotment site, charity, gardening organisation or similar not-for-profit horticultural group, can use their gardening and artistic skills to produce a display.

The entries will be assessed by a panel of judges and the winner can receive a cash prize of up to £100.

All trophies will be presented by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner, on the Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many other cash prizes on offer across the classes and the WHAS says it welcomes entries from both members and non-members – particularly from young people.

A spokesperson from WHAS said: “Whether entering the show or just visiting, it will be an entertaining day out for all the family.”

The show will be open from 10.30am on both the Sunday and Monday.