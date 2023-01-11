Adults in Warwickshire wanting to improve numeracy skills can take part in free programme

Adults in Warwickshire who want to improve their numeracy skills can now take part in a free training programme.

Fleur Sexton, CEO of PET-Xi Training. Photo supplied

It has been launched by Warwickshire County Council and training provider PET-Xi.

Warwickshire Counts, part of the Government’s Multiply programme supported by the new UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is designed to improve the maths skills of adults over the age of 19 who do not already have a GCSE at Grade C or equivalent maths qualification.

Courses range from numeracy skills for beginners to Functional Skills Qualifications or GCSE.

Fleur Sexton, CEO, PET-Xi, said: “Good numeracy skills really matter, they lead to an increase in employment possibilities and advancement, alongside higher wages and improved well-being.

"Gaining a maths qualification at Level 2 or equivalent, unlocks the door to progress to higher levels of free training to secure a skilled job.

"Lack of numeracy skills exacerbates the disadvantage suffered by the most vulnerable in our society.

"The present statistics around adult numeracy do not add up to a thriving economy or job market, and it’s the less advantaged adults who have once more been left behind.

“Warwickshire Counts is a step in the right direction – improving people’s understanding and use of everyday maths – whether that’s juggling household budgets and finances in these challenging times, helping your children with their homework or making more sense of the facts in the media.

“PET-Xi offers face-to-face, online or blended courses using our PET-Xi Live Virtual Learning Environment, and for those in work or with other commitments who wish to access the programme we have devised a flexible ‘Lunch and Learn’ solution.”

