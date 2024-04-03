Advice for Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner election and Leamington ward by-election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Letters have been sent to Warwickshire and Leamington residents advising them about two elections coming up in May.

The election for the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner and a by-election for the Leamington Clarendon ward will take place on Thursday May 2.

Polling stations will be open for residents to cast their votes from 7am until 10pm.

To find your polling station visit www.wheredoivote.co.uk

Electors who wish to vote at a polling station must now show an acceptable form of photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence.

For the full list of acceptable photo ID, visit the Electoral Commission webpage at https://shorturl.at/jrCL8

If an Elector does not have an accepted form of photo ID, they can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate by 5pm on Wednesday April 24.

To be able to vote at these elections, residents must be aged 18 or over on the day of the poll, a British, Commonwealth, Irish or European citizen and be on the electoral register or have applied to be by midnight on Tuesday April 16.

All completed postal vote application forms must be submitted before 5pm on Wednesday April 17 and applications for proxy votes close at 5pm on Wednesday April 24.

For information on how to vote and register to vote, visit the Voting in Elections web page at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/Votinginelections