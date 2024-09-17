Ahmadiyya Muslim cyclists brought message of unity and compassion to Leamington
Riding 500 miles from Glasgow to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Headquarters in Surrey, the group were welcomed at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Centre in Adelaide Road last Monday.
Members of the community from all walks of life gathered to welcome and celebrate their arrival.
The cyclists shared stories of their journey and reflected on the importance of charitable efforts in building stronger, more compassionate communities.
Zafar Bhatti of the Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, said: “The event was a heartfelt reminder of the power of collective efforts to promote peace, tolerance, and humanity.
"Through the cyclists' fundraising endeavours and the community's support, the message of unity and compassion was reinforced, highlighting the impact that small acts of kindness can have on the world.
"Their achievement serves as a reminder of the power of human determination and the significance of supporting causes that benefit all of society.”