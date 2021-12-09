Ahmadiyya Muslim women in Leamington plant hundreds of trees at Newbold Comyn to mark centenary of the formation of their national branch

Midlands Regional President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association Iftikhar un Nisa Yusaf with High Sheriff of Warwickshire Lady Willoughby de Broke).

Ahmadiyya Muslim women have planted hundreds of trees at Newbold Comyn in Leamington as part of their celebrations of the centenary of the formation of their national branch.

To celebrate the centenary of the formation of their women's branch - the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Community in 1922 - they have decided to benefit the environment and plant trees.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 members and friends of the community in Leamington Spa and Coventry planted 413 trees at the comyn in the cold on Sunday morning (December 5).

They were joined by the High Sheriff of Warwickshire Lady Willoughby de Broke and representatives of other faith communities in and around the town.

The Midlands regional president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association Iftikhar un Nisa Yusaf said: "We believe the Earth is the most beautiful gift given to us by Almighty God and looking after it is an extremely precious and nobel cause.

"Planting trees is such a wonderful way to celebrate our centenary and the good work our Muslim women do, while also benefiting our local environment and reducing the carbon footprint to leave the world a better place for our future generations."

Members of The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association hope to plant 100,000 new trees across the UK and 10,000 in the Midlands to celebrate their milestone year.